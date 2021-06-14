Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIOSF) Short Interest Update

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIOSF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 44.4% from the May 13th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of AIOSF opened at $4.62 on Monday. Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación has a 52 week low of $2.48 and a 52 week high of $4.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.59.

Separately, Societe Generale cut Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Atresmedia CorporaciÃ³n de Medios de ComunicaciÃ³n, SA, an audiovisual company, engages in the television, digital and multimedia development, advertising, cinema, radio, Internet, and events organization businesses in Spain and internationally. The company is involved in the production, distribution, dissemination, and marketing of audiovisual content; and management of music rights and copyrights, as well as provision of IT services.

