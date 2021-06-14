Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) Short Interest Down 52.8% in May

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 132,500 shares, a drop of 52.8% from the May 13th total of 280,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,985,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of CBWTF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,712,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,980,214. Auxly Cannabis Group has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Auxly Cannabis Group had a negative net margin of 161.57% and a negative return on equity of 38.61%. The business had revenue of $14.50 million during the quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CBWTF shares. Desjardins decreased their price target on Auxly Cannabis Group from C$0.65 to C$0.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Auxly Cannabis Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc, a cannabis company, provides cannabis products to the medical, wellness, and adult-use markets in Canada. The company engages in the cultivation, development, and distribution of cannabis products. It offers products such as, soft chews, vape cartridges, vape pens, pre-rolled cannabis, chocolates, cannabis oil spray, and oil drops through retail stores under the Kolab Project, Foray, and Dosecan brand names.

