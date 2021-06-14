Avista (NYSE:AVA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avista (NYSE:AVA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $50.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Avista Corporation is an energy company involved in the production, transmission and distribution of energy as well as other energy-related businesses. Avista Utilities is its operating division that provides electric service customers and natural gas customers. Its service territory covers in eastern Washington, northern Idaho and parts of southern and eastern Oregon. Alaska Energy and Resources Company is an Avista subsidiary that provides retail electric service in the city and borough of Juneau, Alaska, through its subsidiary Alaska Electric Light and Power Company. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on AVA. Sidoti restated a neutral rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Avista in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Williams Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Avista in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Avista from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE:AVA opened at $44.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.29. Avista has a 52 week low of $32.26 and a 52 week high of $49.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.14. Avista had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $399.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Avista’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avista will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.423 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.95%.

In other Avista news, Director R John Taylor sold 600 shares of Avista stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $26,916.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 10,000 shares of Avista stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total transaction of $451,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 136,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,165,409.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Avista by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,864,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $614,273,000 after purchasing an additional 573,959 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in Avista by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,856,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,635,000 after purchasing an additional 528,586 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Avista in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,372,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Avista in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,838,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Avista by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,750,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,278,000 after purchasing an additional 287,345 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

