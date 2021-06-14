Avra Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVRN) Short Interest Update

Avra Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVRN) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 56.5% from the May 13th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:AVRN opened at $0.05 on Monday. Avra has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.04.
Avra Company Profile
