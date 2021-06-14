Avra Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVRN) Short Interest Update

Avra Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVRN) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 56.5% from the May 13th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AVRN opened at $0.05 on Monday. Avra has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.04.

Avra Company Profile

Avra Inc, a development stage company, focuses on the provision of solutions in the cryptocurrency and digital currency markets worldwide. It primarily focuses on offering payment solutions to businesses. The company also provides AvraSecure, a range of server security, hosting, and management services that provide managed and co-managed security solutions to meet the security and infrastructure needs of organizations.

