AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXIM) Short Interest Update

AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXIM) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 31,000 shares, a decrease of 42.3% from the May 13th total of 53,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 425,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:AXIM traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.20. The stock had a trading volume of 872,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,940. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.67. AXIM Biotechnologies has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $1.44.

About AXIM Biotechnologies

AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc, a preclinical stage research and development company focuses on changing diagnosis and treatment for oncology and SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19). The company is developing NeuCovix, a rapid diagnostic test measuring levels of functional neutralizing antibodies to prevent SARS-CoV-2 from entering the host cells; and ImmunoPass, a rapid serological diagnostic test that measures SARS-CoV-2 neutralizing antibodies within 10 minutes.

