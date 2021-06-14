AXT (AXTI) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of AXT (NASDAQ: AXTI) in the last few weeks:

6/7/2021 – AXT was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “AXT, Inc., designs, develops, manufactures and distributes high-performance compound semiconductor substrates, as well as opto-electronic semiconductor devices such as high-brightness light emitting devices, and vertical cavity surface emitting lasers. “

6/3/2021 – AXT was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/31/2021 – AXT was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

5/25/2021 – AXT was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/24/2021 – AXT was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

5/19/2021 – AXT was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/17/2021 – AXT was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

5/13/2021 – AXT was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/3/2021 – AXT was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

4/21/2021 – AXT was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXTI opened at $10.20 on Monday. AXT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $15.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.40. The company has a market capitalization of $431.46 million, a P/E ratio of 63.75 and a beta of 2.28.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. AXT had a return on equity of 3.42% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $31.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.11 million. On average, equities analysts expect that AXT, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gary L. Fischer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $120,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 328,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,951,794.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Morris S. Young sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $490,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,216,568. Company insiders own 8.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AXT during the first quarter valued at approximately $900,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of AXT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AXT by 184.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 338,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 219,908 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of AXT by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 325,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 51,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AXT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $182,000. 58.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

