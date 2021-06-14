Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) Given a C$9.50 Price Target at National Bankshares

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) has been assigned a C$9.50 price objective by analysts at National Bankshares in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 13.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$9.50 target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a research report on Monday.

Shares of AYA traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$8.34. 140,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,796. The stock has a market capitalization of C$788.53 million and a P/E ratio of -379.09. Aya Gold & Silver has a twelve month low of C$1.95 and a twelve month high of C$9.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$7.15.

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$10.82 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Aya Gold & Silver will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Nikolaos Sofronis sold 5,000 shares of Aya Gold & Silver stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.91, for a total value of C$39,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,149,361 shares in the company, valued at C$17,001,445.51. Also, Senior Officer Raphaël Beaudoin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.79, for a total value of C$77,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,220,428.14.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

