Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Azure Power Global Limited is a producer and developer of solar energy. The Company’s services include design, engineering and construction of grid integrated solar installations; off grid solar installations for villages, hamlets and remote areas; turnkey solar installations for commercial and residential complexes on roof tops, as back up and alternate source, and operation and maintenance of solar installations. Azure Power Global Limited is based in New Delhi, India. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AZRE. Barclays increased their price objective on Azure Power Global from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Azure Power Global in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.14.

NYSE:AZRE traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.12. 411,155 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,208. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.75. Azure Power Global has a twelve month low of $14.91 and a twelve month high of $53.60. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.24 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Azure Power Global by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,555 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Azure Power Global by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 368,217 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,012,000 after purchasing an additional 88,032 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Azure Power Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Azure Power Global by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 597,003 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,340,000 after purchasing an additional 110,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Azure Power Global by 20,388.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 221,481 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,030,000 after purchasing an additional 220,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Azure Power Global Company Profile

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

