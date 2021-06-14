Baader Bank Analysts Give adidas (FRA:ADS) a €315.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €315.00 ($370.59) price target on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €340.00 ($400.00) target price on shares of adidas and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €340.00 ($400.00) price target on shares of adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €280.00 ($329.41) target price on shares of adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €317.00 ($372.94) target price on shares of adidas and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €280.00 ($329.41) price target on shares of adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. adidas currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €302.06 ($355.37).

Get adidas alerts:

Shares of FRA:ADS opened at €294.90 ($346.94) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €282.35. adidas has a 52-week low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a 52-week high of €201.01 ($236.48).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.