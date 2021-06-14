Banc Funds Co. LLC Invests $27.68 Million in Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST)

Banc Funds Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,903,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,684,000. Primis Financial makes up approximately 2.1% of Banc Funds Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned about 0.08% of Primis Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FRST. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Primis Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $292,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Primis Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,109,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Primis Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $732,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primis Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primis Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 62.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Primis Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primis Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

In related news, Director William Rand Cook acquired 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.53 per share, with a total value of $25,624.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Clinton Tyler Stafford acquired 4,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.70 per share, with a total value of $68,355.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,532.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 14,100 shares of company stock worth $209,141. 2.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FRST stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.52. 470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,166. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.87. Primis Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.02 and a twelve month high of $16.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.10.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. Primis Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 22.35%. The business had revenue of $28.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Primis Financial Corp. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.83%.

Primis Financial Company Profile

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST).

Receive News & Ratings for Primis Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primis Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.