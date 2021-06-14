Banc Funds Co. LLC Purchases 3,937 Shares of Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM)

Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its stake in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 557,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,937 shares during the period. Mercantile Bank comprises about 1.4% of Banc Funds Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned 3.44% of Mercantile Bank worth $18,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $359,000. Jacobs Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $438,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Robert T. Worthington purchased 3,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.56 per share, with a total value of $111,713.36. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 8,779 shares in the company, valued at $285,844.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBWM traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,496. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.17. Mercantile Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.09 and a fifty-two week high of $34.47.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 24.18%. The company had revenue of $43.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 2nd.

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

