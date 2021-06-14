Banc Funds Co. LLC Sells 118,301 Shares of Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST)

Banc Funds Co. LLC reduced its stake in Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) by 25.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 344,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,301 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC’s holdings in Business First Bancshares were worth $8,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 76,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 287.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 12.6% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 38,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 4,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 3.9% in the first quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 120,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after buying an additional 4,485 shares in the last quarter. 29.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Steven Gerard White sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $71,820.00. Also, Director John P. Ducrest acquired 4,550 shares of Business First Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.93 per share, for a total transaction of $108,881.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,881.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BFST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded Business First Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.50 to $27.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet upgraded Business First Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

NASDAQ BFST traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.30. 485 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,845. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.75. Business First Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.12 and a 1 year high of $24.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $484.48 million, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.87.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 19.72%. The business had revenue of $45.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.27 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Business First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Business First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.41%.

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

