Banc Funds Co. LLC Sells 45,000 Shares of Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF)

Banc Funds Co. LLC trimmed its position in Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 653,699 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 45,000 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned approximately 8.59% of Malvern Bancorp worth $12,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,858 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MLVF shares. TheStreet cut shares of Malvern Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Malvern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ MLVF traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.98. The company had a trading volume of 109 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,413. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.58. Malvern Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.02 and a fifty-two week high of $19.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The savings and loans company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 million. Malvern Bancorp had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 5.68%. Sell-side analysts predict that Malvern Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Malvern Bancorp Company Profile

Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Malvern Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. The company accepts checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, interest and non-interest bearing accounts, NOW accounts, and CDARS/ICS reciprocal deposits.

