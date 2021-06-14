Banc Funds Co. LLC Sells 982,600 Shares of Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH)

Banc Funds Co. LLC cut its holdings in Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) by 46.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,118,854 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 982,600 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Financial makes up approximately 1.1% of Banc Funds Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Banc Funds Co. LLC’s holdings in Boston Private Financial were worth $14,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Boston Private Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Boston Private Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Boston Private Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Boston Private Financial by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 8,201 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Private Financial alerts:

In related news, Director Lizabeth H. Zlatkus sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total value of $167,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,056.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Cannon Brown sold 3,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $46,038.85. Insiders have sold 36,686 shares of company stock valued at $554,959 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BPFH. TheStreet raised Boston Private Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of BPFH stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.61. 6,589 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,220,499. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.68. Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $15.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $85.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.56 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Boston Private Financial’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Boston Private Financial Profile

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Private Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Private Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.