Banc Funds Co. LLC Takes Position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Banc Funds Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,600 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its position in Signature Bank by 44.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in Signature Bank by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 7,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Signature Bank by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Signature Bank by 124.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Signature Bank by 2.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SBNY shares. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.67.

Shares of Signature Bank stock traded up $1.04 on Monday, reaching $249.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,605. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.32. The stock has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 2.00. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $71.44 and a 52-week high of $260.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.39. Signature Bank had a net margin of 30.40% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $439.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 13.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is currently 22.49%.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

