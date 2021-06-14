Barclays Cuts ITM Power (LON:ITM) Price Target to GBX 600

ITM Power (LON:ITM) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 600 ($7.84) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 57.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ITM. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of ITM Power in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ITM Power in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) price objective on shares of ITM Power in a report on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of ITM traded up GBX 21 ($0.27) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 381 ($4.98). The stock had a trading volume of 3,241,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,000,258. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 420.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.17, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.14. ITM Power has a 52 week low of GBX 220.50 ($2.88) and a 52 week high of GBX 724 ($9.46). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.10 billion and a PE ratio of -56.87.

In other ITM Power news, insider Andy Allen bought 252 shares of ITM Power stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 477 ($6.23) per share, with a total value of £1,202.04 ($1,570.47).

ITM Power Company Profile

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

