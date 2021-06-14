Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) Short Interest Update

Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 70.0% from the May 13th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Barings Participation Investors by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 409,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,294,000 after buying an additional 84,582 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Barings Participation Investors by 5,239.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 35,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 35,052 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 10.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 25,546 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barings Participation Investors during the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barings Participation Investors during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. 20.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPV remained flat at $$13.55 during trading on Friday. 3,696 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,861. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.38. Barings Participation Investors has a 52 week low of $10.22 and a 52 week high of $13.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%.

Barings Participation Investors Company Profile

Barings Participation Investors is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below-investment grade, long-term corporate debt obligations which are directly purchased from its issuers.

