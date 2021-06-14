Basid Coin (BASID) Hits Market Capitalization of $57.80 Million

Basid Coin (CURRENCY:BASID) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 14th. In the last seven days, Basid Coin has traded up 8.8% against the US dollar. One Basid Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0987 or 0.00000251 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Basid Coin has a total market capitalization of $57.80 million and approximately $4.29 million worth of Basid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00058712 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002548 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00023430 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003692 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.06 or 0.00799903 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.85 or 0.00083666 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,111.19 or 0.07924200 BTC.

Basid Coin Coin Profile

Basid Coin (BASID) is a coin. Basid Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 585,397,845 coins. Basid Coin’s official website is basidcoin.com . Basid Coin’s official Twitter account is @basidcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BASID aims to drive crypto payment at the forefront of online payments. It introduces a payment gateway service that is designed to provide a secure, convenient, and reliable cryptocurrency payment solution for merchants and customers worldwide. “

Buying and Selling Basid Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Basid Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Basid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

