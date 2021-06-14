Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Receives $118.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $118.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BAMXF. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS BAMXF traded up $3.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $116.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $62.10 and a twelve month high of $116.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.18. The firm has a market cap of $70.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.25.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.84 billion. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 10.24%. Research analysts forecast that Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft will post 15.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.