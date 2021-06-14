Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BMWYY. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BMWYY opened at $38.33 on Thursday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $20.57 and a 12 month high of $39.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.21.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

