Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.75 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) will post sales of $1.75 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Beam Global’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.18 million and the lowest is $1.27 million. Beam Global reported sales of $1.46 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Beam Global will report full year sales of $12.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.55 million to $12.98 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $25.93 million, with estimates ranging from $25.00 million to $26.86 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Beam Global.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. Beam Global had a negative return on equity of 27.90% and a negative net margin of 88.15%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BEEM shares. Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of Beam Global from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Beam Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Beam Global in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Beam Global from $65.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Beam Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Beam Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.40.

NASDAQ BEEM opened at $34.74 on Monday. Beam Global has a 12 month low of $6.73 and a 12 month high of $75.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.66.

In other Beam Global news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $129,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,657,192.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter Warner Davidson sold 10,000 shares of Beam Global stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.88, for a total value of $358,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,834.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,500 shares of company stock worth $910,100. Insiders own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEEM. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Beam Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $379,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Beam Global by 28.2% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 133,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,808,000 after buying an additional 29,440 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Beam Global by 49.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 2,897 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Beam Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Beam Global during the first quarter worth approximately $458,000. 48.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Beam Global

Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, outdoor media and branding, and energy security products. The company's product portfolio include EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 50kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles or larger vehicles; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

