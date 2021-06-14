Beer Money (BEER) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $29,870.00

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 13th. Beer Money has a total market capitalization of $216,296.14 and $29,870.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Beer Money has traded 19.5% higher against the dollar. One Beer Money coin can now be bought for about $0.0071 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.42 or 0.00060148 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003712 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00022508 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $313.89 or 0.00806096 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,161.07 or 0.08117811 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.89 or 0.00084455 BTC.

About Beer Money

Beer Money (BEER) is a coin. It launched on December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 359,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,500,000 coins. Beer Money’s official website is beer-money.io . Beer Money’s official message board is www.medium.com/@beermoney . Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Beautiful Bubble Lda (BB) is a British owned Portuguese limited liability company operating Brewery Consortium and Algarve Rock Craft Brewery (AR) based in Faro, Portugal. They offer a new convertible CryptoCurrency: Brewery Consortium Coin (BEER), created as an ERC20 derivative token of Ethereum and linked to the tangible assets and value of a growing craft beer brewing company and partners (Brewery Consortium partners). “

Beer Money Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beer Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beer Money should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beer Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

