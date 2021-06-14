Bell Bank Has $3.49 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Bell Bank lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,565 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Park Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. 56.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAPL opened at $127.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.75. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.14 and a 1 year high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a $155.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.91.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at $19,119,460.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

