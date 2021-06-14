Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bellerophon Therapeutics LLC is a biotherapeutics company. It is focused on developing products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary and cardiac diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of INOpulse and BCM which are in different clinical stage. Bellerophon Therapeutics LLC is based in Hampton, New Jersey. “

Shares of NASDAQ BLPH opened at $4.71 on Friday. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.79 and a 12 month high of $14.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.39. The company has a market cap of $44.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of -0.58.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bellerophon Therapeutics will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder New Mountain Investments Ii, L sold 400,000 shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total value of $2,192,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $508,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 202,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 92,094 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 112.1% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 59,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 31,497 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 314,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 28,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 22.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its products include INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

