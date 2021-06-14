Berenberg Bank Initiates Coverage on Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $130.86.

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $66.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 7.61 and a quick ratio of 7.61. Axsome Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $50.05 and a 52-week high of $90.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -24.96 and a beta of 2.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.67.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.05. Analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, Director Mark Coleman acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.15 per share, with a total value of $29,075.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 26.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 167.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05 for the treatment major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

