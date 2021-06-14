Berger Financial Group Inc Has $2.15 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Berger Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 99.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,706 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2,285.0% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000.

SCHD stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $76.61. The stock had a trading volume of 40,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,029,508. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $49.86 and a one year high of $78.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.89.

