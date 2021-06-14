Berger Financial Group Inc Has $831,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Berger Financial Group Inc cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,357,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $82.34. 13,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,491,235. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.30. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.03 and a fifty-two week high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

