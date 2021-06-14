Berger Financial Group Inc Makes New Investment in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,585,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,293,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $285,000. 83.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $696.00 to $656.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $656.11.

Shares of REGN stock traded up $3.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $529.09. The company had a trading volume of 8,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,187. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $441.00 and a 52-week high of $664.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $499.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.20.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.78 by $2.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 35.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.63, for a total value of $495,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,940,173.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

