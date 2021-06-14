Berger Financial Group Inc Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Berger Financial Group Inc reduced its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,629 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 1.7% of Berger Financial Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Berger Financial Group Inc owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $7,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alesco Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the first quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 33,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.2% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 100,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,194,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VGSH traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $61.53. 2,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,758,692. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $61.47 and a 52-week high of $62.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.53.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

