Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) vs. Scientific Industries (OTCMKTS:SCND) Head to Head Comparison

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) and Scientific Industries (OTCMKTS:SCND) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.9% of Berkeley Lights shares are held by institutional investors. 20.3% of Berkeley Lights shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 27.7% of Scientific Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Berkeley Lights and Scientific Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Berkeley Lights -70.27% -33.57% -19.02% Scientific Industries -28.48% -19.43% -15.27%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Berkeley Lights and Scientific Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Berkeley Lights $64.30 million 50.64 -$41.58 million ($1.39) -35.11 Scientific Industries $8.57 million 3.72 -$700,000.00 ($0.46) -24.24

Scientific Industries has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Berkeley Lights. Berkeley Lights is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Scientific Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Berkeley Lights and Scientific Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Berkeley Lights 0 1 5 0 2.83 Scientific Industries 0 1 0 0 2.00

Berkeley Lights presently has a consensus target price of $93.25, suggesting a potential upside of 91.09%. Scientific Industries has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential downside of 28.25%. Given Berkeley Lights’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Berkeley Lights is more favorable than Scientific Industries.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc., a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software. It serves in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

Scientific Industries Company Profile

Scientific Industries, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets benchtop laboratory equipment, bioprocessing systems and products, and catalyst research instruments worldwide. It offers vortex mixers to mix the contents of test tubes, beakers, and other containers by placing such containers on a rotating cup or other attachments; and various mixers and shakers, such as high speed touch mixers, mixers with an integral timer, cell disruptors, microplate mixers, vortex mixers incorporating digital control and display, multi-vessel vortex mixers, and orbital shakers. The company also provides benchtop multi-purpose rotators and rockers to rotate and rock various containers; refrigerated incubators and incubator shakers for shaking and stirring functions; and magnetic stirrers, including high/low programmable magnetic stirrers, four-place high/low programmable magnetic stirrers, large volume magnetic, and four-place general purpose stirrers. In addition, it offers AMI-300 catalyst characterization instrument for temperature-programmed catalyst characterization experiments; and catalyst research instrument products, such as reactor systems, high throughput systems, and micro-activity reactors. Further, the company provides bioprocessing systems comprising disposable sensors, such as coaster systems and other shaking products using vessels; and mechanical balances, moisture analyzers, pill counters, and force gauges, as well as pharmacy, laboratory, and industrial digital scales. Its products are used for research purposes by universities, pharmaceutical companies, pharmacies, national laboratories, medical device manufacturers, petrochemical companies, and other industries performing laboratory-scale research. The company markets its products under the Genie and Torbal brand names directly, as well as through laboratory equipment distributors and online. Scientific Industries, Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Bohemia, New York.

