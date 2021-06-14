BetterBetting Tops 1-Day Volume of $333,228.00 (BETR)

BetterBetting (CURRENCY:BETR) traded 11,349% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 14th. In the last seven days, BetterBetting has traded up 43,024.5% against the US dollar. One BetterBetting coin can now be purchased for about $0.82 or 0.00001373 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BetterBetting has a total market cap of $232.69 million and approximately $333,228.00 worth of BetterBetting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00058747 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003698 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00023186 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.63 or 0.00809419 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.03 or 0.00083894 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,130.68 or 0.07952824 BTC.

About BetterBetting

BetterBetting (CRYPTO:BETR) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 14th, 2017. BetterBetting’s total supply is 300,585,863 coins and its circulating supply is 285,140,472 coins. BetterBetting’s official Twitter account is @BETRBetting and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BetterBetting is www.betterbetting.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BetterBetting is a decentralized sports betting marketplace that uses the BETR token as its betting currency. BetterBetting aims to establish truly decentralised online sports betting. “

BetterBetting Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetterBetting directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BetterBetting should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BetterBetting using one of the exchanges listed above.

