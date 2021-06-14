BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF) Short Interest Update

BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a growth of 412.0% from the May 13th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 238,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of BETRF stock opened at $0.26 on Monday. BetterLife Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $2.55. The company has a market cap of $4.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 3.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.50.

Get BetterLife Pharma alerts:

BetterLife Pharma Company Profile

BetterLife Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of psychedelic products for the treatment of mental disorders in Canada, the United States, Australia, and European Union. It is involved in refining and developing drug candidates from a set of complementary interferon-based technologies that have the potential to engage the immune system to fight virus infections, such as coronavirus disease and human papillomavirus, and/or to directly inhibit tumours to treat various types of cancer.

Further Reading: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for BetterLife Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BetterLife Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.