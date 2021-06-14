BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF) Short Interest Update

BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a growth of 412.0% from the May 13th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 238,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of BETRF stock opened at $0.26 on Monday. BetterLife Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $2.55. The company has a market cap of $4.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 3.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.50.
BetterLife Pharma Company Profile
