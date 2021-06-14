Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $152.71.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BILL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company.

Bill.com stock opened at $157.34 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $150.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of -191.88 and a beta of 2.39. Bill.com has a fifty-two week low of $70.75 and a fifty-two week high of $195.95.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $59.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.51 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bill.com will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Bill.com news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 8,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.35, for a total transaction of $1,273,341.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,033,466.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian Jacobs sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.37, for a total transaction of $304,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,964 shares of company stock worth $16,462,984. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 153.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. 94.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

