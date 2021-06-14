Bismuth (BIS) Trading Down 2.4% Over Last 7 Days

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 14th. During the last seven days, Bismuth has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. One Bismuth coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000301 BTC on major exchanges. Bismuth has a total market capitalization of $2.57 million and $49.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bismuth alerts:

GoChain (GO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00007919 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000069 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000420 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000096 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Bismuth Coin Profile

BIS uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 28,304,571 coins and its circulating supply is 21,239,834 coins. Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bismuth’s official website is bismuth.cz . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bismuth’s official message board is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Bismuth Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bismuth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bismuth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bismuth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bismuth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.