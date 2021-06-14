Bitblocks Achieves Market Capitalization of $528,660.94 (BBK)

Bitblocks (CURRENCY:BBK) traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 13th. During the last week, Bitblocks has traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar. Bitblocks has a market capitalization of $528,660.94 and $2,490.00 worth of Bitblocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitblocks coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,025.98 or 1.00184997 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00031951 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00008821 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.90 or 0.00063925 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000971 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00008641 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000118 BTC.

About Bitblocks

Bitblocks (CRYPTO:BBK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 5th, 2018. Bitblocks’ total supply is 271,469,812 coins. Bitblocks’ official Twitter account is @BitBlocks_ . Bitblocks’ official website is bitblocksproject.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBlocks is an hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Bitblocks

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitblocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitblocks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitblocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

