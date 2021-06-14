BitCoal Market Capitalization Tops $25,158.39 (COAL)

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 14th. In the last week, BitCoal has traded up 12.2% against the dollar. One BitCoal coin can now be bought for $0.0056 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. BitCoal has a market capitalization of $25,158.39 and approximately $55.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.01 or 0.00671443 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002764 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001184 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000257 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000367 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitCoal Coin Profile

BitCoal (CRYPTO:COAL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The official website for BitCoal is bitcoal.io . The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

Buying and Selling BitCoal

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCoal using one of the exchanges listed above.

