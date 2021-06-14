BitGreen Price Hits $0.25 (BITG)

BitGreen (CURRENCY:BITG) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 14th. BitGreen has a market capitalization of $2.95 million and approximately $2,060.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitGreen has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. One BitGreen coin can currently be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000626 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitGreen alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003872 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00057932 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001344 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00037000 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.21 or 0.00220712 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00008198 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00033543 BTC.

BitGreen Profile

BITG is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. BitGreen’s total supply is 11,941,077 coins. BitGreen’s official Twitter account is @bitgreen_ . The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitGreen is bitg.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2017, aims to provide an energy-efficient alternative to Bitcoin and proof of work consensus, BitGreen utilizes its proprietary protocol and behavioral science with the goal of catalyzing everyday impactful actions at scale. Funded by the blockchain’s governance protocol, users are able to discover and act on impact opportunities, such as using bikeshare programs or volunteering, and are rewarded with BITG, all through the BitGreen light wallet app. Users can also explore a growing global ecosystem of sustainable vendors, vetted charities, and carbon offset programs all accepting or distributing BITG. All BITG holders are members of the BitGreen community and can nominate new impact actions and causes to be adopted. Incorporated in Wyoming, with an office in New York City and a global community, the BitGreen community aims to execute on the potential that blockchain has for shaping a healthy, resilient, and just world. “

Buying and Selling BitGreen

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGreen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitGreen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitGreen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitGreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitGreen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.