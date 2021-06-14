Black Diamond Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Black Diamond Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a decrease of 44.6% from the May 13th total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 41.0 days.

BDIMF has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Black Diamond Group from $4.25 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on Black Diamond Group from $4.10 to $4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

BDIMF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,781. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Black Diamond Group has a 1 year low of $0.94 and a 1 year high of $3.83.

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

