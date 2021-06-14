BlackCoin Price Down 0.4% This Week (BLK)

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 14th. BlackCoin has a market capitalization of $4.48 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BlackCoin has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BlackCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0738 or 0.00000184 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00023116 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 34.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000682 BTC.

BlackCoin Profile

BlackCoin (CRYPTO:BLK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 60,718,956 coins. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BlackCoin is blackcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCoin has seen initial success due to its innovative features. The coin has incorporated bitcoin upgrades to reduce transaction risk. The coin initially uses proof of work as well as proof of stake, with the proof of work being dropped after the 10000th block. The advantages of Blackcoins proof of stake is that it has extremely fast transaction confirmation times at ten seconds – compared to bitcoins ten minutes plus. The other bonus is the low energy consumption without PoW mining. Interest is paid annually at a 1% rate – well below the present global average. “

BlackCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlackCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

