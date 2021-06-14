BlackRock Inc. Acquires 369,304 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 25.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,798,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 369,304 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $203,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEF. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,999,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 4,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 148,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,781,000 after buying an additional 6,133 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF opened at $115.61 on Monday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.78 and a fifty-two week high of $123.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.27.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

