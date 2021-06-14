BlackRock Inc. Grows Stock Position in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,706,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 616,536 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.26% of Phreesia worth $193,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Phreesia by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Phreesia during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Phreesia during the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Probity Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Phreesia during the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Phreesia during the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael J. Davidoff sold 2,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $107,788.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward L. Cahill sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $824,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PHR. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Phreesia from $58.00 to $63.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Phreesia from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Phreesia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.04.

Shares of Phreesia stock opened at $57.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.12 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 10.01. Phreesia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.50 and a 12 month high of $81.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.19.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). Phreesia had a negative net margin of 19.66% and a negative return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $48.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

