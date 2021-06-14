BlackRock Inc. Has $199.78 Million Stock Holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,520,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262,248 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 5.23% of Tenable worth $199,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in Tenable by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,323,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,208,000 after purchasing an additional 761,062 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Tenable by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,497,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,517,000 after purchasing an additional 560,317 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,133,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,160,000 after buying an additional 72,471 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 24.5% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 976,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,352,000 after buying an additional 192,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 53.0% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 782,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,305,000 after buying an additional 271,247 shares in the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TENB stock opened at $43.47 on Monday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $58.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of -160.99 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.88.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. Tenable had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $123.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TENB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Tenable from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenable presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.20.

In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total value of $1,497,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,602,579.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total transaction of $171,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,677 shares in the company, valued at $114,629.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 199,578 shares of company stock worth $7,798,126. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service; and Tenable.sc, an on-premises solution. Its platforms provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces to deliver a complete and continuous view of assets, associated vulnerabilities, internal and regulatory compliance violations, misconfigurations, and other cybersecurity issues, as well as prioritizes these issues for remediation based on risk assessment and predictive analytics, and provides insightful remediation guidance.

