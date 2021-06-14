BlackRock Inc. Purchases 140,268,329 Shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) by 1,253.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,457,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,268,329 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.28% of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL worth $190,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 902.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,129,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917,336 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 866.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 22,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 20,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

ELP stock opened at $5.97 on Monday. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $6.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 20.17%. On average, analysts anticipate that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.092 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.30%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ELP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group raised shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of ParanÃ¡, Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 19 hydroelectric plants, 25 wind plants, and one thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,742.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 3,389 kilometers of transmission lines and 199,952.6 kilometers of distribution lines.

