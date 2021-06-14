BlackRock Inc. Reduces Position in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,011,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,201 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.10% of The Buckle worth $196,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BKE. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in The Buckle by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,782,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,063,000 after buying an additional 213,275 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in The Buckle by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 973,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,413,000 after buying an additional 25,199 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Buckle in the fourth quarter valued at about $719,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in The Buckle by 100.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 712,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,795,000 after buying an additional 357,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Buckle in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,517,000. 56.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BKE stock opened at $40.95 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.16. The Buckle, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.59 and a 52 week high of $46.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.17.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.73. The Buckle had a return on equity of 47.05% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $299.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The Buckle’s quarterly revenue was up 159.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Buckle, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The Buckle’s payout ratio is currently 49.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

In other news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $684,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,500 shares in the company, valued at $12,522,690. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 18,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $785,587.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 274,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,531,745. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,763 shares of company stock valued at $2,671,670. 41.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Buckle

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Departwest, Reclaim, Salvage, Nova Industries, and Veece.

