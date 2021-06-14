BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, an increase of 71.3% from the May 13th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NYSE:MUJ opened at $16.00 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.39. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $16.02.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MUJ. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $196,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 14,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 8,509 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 84,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 90,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 6,022 shares in the last quarter. 10.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

