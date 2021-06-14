BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, an increase of 71.3% from the May 13th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
NYSE:MUJ opened at $16.00 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.39. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $16.02.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%.
About BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.
