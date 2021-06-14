Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) Short Interest Update

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 49.1% from the May 13th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 358.4% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 171,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 134,435 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 913,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,472,000 after acquiring an additional 171,216 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 157.8% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 301,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,450,000 after acquiring an additional 184,812 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 11,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackrock MuniYield California Fund alerts:

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.38. 35,994 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,323. Blackrock MuniYield California Fund has a one year low of $13.74 and a one year high of $15.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.16.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%.

About Blackrock MuniYield California Fund

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal and California income taxes.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock MuniYield California Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock MuniYield California Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.