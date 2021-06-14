BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.

TCPC stock opened at $14.85 on Monday. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 52 week low of $8.44 and a 52 week high of $15.07. The company has a market cap of $857.84 million, a P/E ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 102.51% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $41.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

TCPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.50 target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. BlackRock TCP Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.13.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

