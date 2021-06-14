Bluestein R H & Co. Acquires 270 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Bluestein R H & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,765 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,783,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,987,339,000 after buying an additional 1,181,085 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,581,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,239,027,000 after buying an additional 895,789 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,076,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,093,709,000 after buying an additional 239,765 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,741,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $888,674,000 after buying an additional 2,365,014 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $689,483,000. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 35,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.28, for a total transaction of $3,280,554.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,952,544.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total value of $5,789,047.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,160,076.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 232,552 shares of company stock valued at $21,054,986. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.60.

Shares of EW stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $100.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,649,354. The company has a market cap of $62.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.07, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.38. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $66.23 and a 52 week high of $100.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 19.02%. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Recommended Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.