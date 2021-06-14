Bluestein R H & Co. Has $1.26 Million Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Bluestein R H & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 3.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RTX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,089,275,000. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 39,109,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,750,000 after purchasing an additional 8,787,122 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at $164,570,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12,729.0% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,854,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 157.7% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,828,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RTX shares. Langenberg & Company upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.33.

Shares of RTX stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $89.01. 117,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,970,977. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $134.86 billion, a PE ratio of -49.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.46. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $51.92 and a 52 week high of $89.98.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.73%.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $392,701.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at $6,416,244.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $1,625,731.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,131,365.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,665 shares of company stock worth $2,138,790. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

