Bluestein R H & Co. Purchases 9,351 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Bluestein R H & Co. raised its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,351 shares during the period. Deere & Company comprises about 2.2% of Bluestein R H & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $52,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,066,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,398,918,000 after buying an additional 292,485 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,441,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,464,031,000 after acquiring an additional 253,994 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,701,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,265,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,219 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.0% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,811,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,426,102,000 after purchasing an additional 38,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $1,006,240,000. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $360.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $403.00 to $427.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.22.

In other Deere & Company news, Director Tami A. Erwin bought 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $359.61 per share, with a total value of $98,892.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total transaction of $14,124,377.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,348,217.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE stock traded down $2.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $338.66. 18,381 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,741,045. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $370.69. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $148.12 and a 12 month high of $400.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.04.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $1.24. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 33.31%. The business had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 17.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 41.43%.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

